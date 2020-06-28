Rape: How one 61 year old man sleep with and impregnate im daughter for Lagos

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Police for Lagos south west Nigeria don arrest one 61 years old man wey rape and impregnate im daughter for Ikorodu area for di state.

Police say dem arrest Eke Kanu afta dem receive complain from di International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), say im dey sleep with im 19 year old daughter without her consent.

According to im daughter, she say her papa start to sleep with her wen she dey small. She tell police say her papa threaten her say im go deal with her if she tell anybody.

''Wen my papa find out say I don get belle im carry me go chemist wia dem give me some drugs and injection to abort di pregnancy''. Na wetin di daughter tok.

Police say dem carry di daughter go Mirabel Center for medical check up while di papa dey State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti.