Nigeria airports reopening: Robots, waiting time, oda tins wey go change wen flights resume

Wia dis foto come from, FAAN

Nigeria Aviation Minister Senator Hadi Sirika say airports for Nigeria dey 90% ready to open now.

Di minister tok dis wan for di dry run exercise wey di Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) do on Saturday, June 27, 2020 for domestic terminals of di Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

Di aim of di exercise na to assess di readiness of di airports to reopen afta di coronavirus lockdown.

Na since March na im goment suspend flights sake of di coronavirus, dem bin announce say dem go reopen for June 21, 2020 but dem reschedule again.

Di General Manager of FAAN Henrietta Yakubu tell BBC Pidgin say di airports don dey 90% ready to resume flights. But Yakubu add say, na di Presidential taskforce of Nigeria on coronavirus go decide.

Yakubu add say di airlines dey engage with di Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, (NCAA) as to di capacity, number of pipo dem go fit dey carry per time.

Wia dis foto come from, FAAN Wetin we call dis foto, Authority dey check woman temperature for airport

Wetin you need to know from wen you land airport to before you check-in