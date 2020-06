"I dey carry signs so pipo go fit hear my voice"- Keno French

19 year-old Keno French na undergraduate wey dey carry placards up and down for Warri, Delta state, south south Nigeria, to pass message across to pipo.

French wey say pipo dey tink say she don crase with wetin she dey do say her plan na to carry di signs go every state for di kontri and every kontri for di world.