Trump retweet video of im supporter wey shout 'white power'

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Donald Trump has previously been accused of racism during his presidential term

US President Donald Trump don retweet one video wey show one of im supporters dey shout "white power".

Di supporter dey among one group of senior citizens wey take part for one pro-Trump rally inside one retirement complex for Florida.

Di footage show some supporters and opponents of di president dey abuse and curse each oda.

President Trump don chop accuse say e dey encourage racial tensions - accusations wey e don deny.

Inside tweet, wey e later delete, di president thank "di great pipo of di Villages" - wey im refer to di retirement community north-west of Orlando wia di rally happun. "Di Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats go Fall in di Fall. Corrupt Joe is shot. See you soon!!!," E write.

Di video include di tweet wey show one Trump supporter for one golf cart dey raise im fist dey shout "white power". E be like say im bin dey respond to one protester wey dey call am racist and dey abuse am. Oda anti-Trump protesters shout "Nazi" and oda accusations give di pipo for di rally.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Tim Scott, di only black Republican for di US Senate, tok for interview with CNN on Sunday say di video dey "offensive" and call upon di president to remove di tweet.

"Question no dey say e no suppose to retweet am and he suppose to just take am down," Mr Scott tell di network.

Dem also ask di US Secretary of Health and Human Services, Alex Azar, about di tweet wen im appear on CNN.

"I never see di video or dat tweet, but obviously neither di president, his administration or myself go do anything to support di white supremacy or anything wey go support discrimination of any kind," Mr Azar tok.

E nor clear if di president bin dey aware say di supporter for di video bin dey shout white supremacist slogan.

President Trump don face accusations in di past say e promote racist content. For 2017, he retweet three provocative videos from one British far-right group, wey prompt UK Prime Minister Theresa May to rebuke am dat time.

Im also chop criticism for 2019 wen he tok for tweet say make four US congresswomen - Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley and Ilhan Omar - "go back and help fix di totally broken and crime-infested places from wia dem come". Dem born three of di four congresswomen for US and all four be US citizens.

For im response to protests in recent weeks over di death of George Floyd, Trump bin warn ontop Twitter say "wen di looting start, di shooting starts" - one phrase wey Miami confrontational police chief Walter Headley bin use at di height of di civil rights movement for 1967.