Voters ID card registration in Ghana 2020 and Volta, Oti region military deployment dey create 'suspicion' weather in Ghana now - Jerry Rawlings

Ghana opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) condemn de deployment of military operatives to Volta den Oti regions ahead of de compilation of new voters register.

De opposition NDC accuse govment say govment sheda send security to de region so say dem go intimidate people for de region during new voter register compilation ahead of 2020 elections.

Member of Parliament for de ruling New Patriotic Party, K.T. Hammond talk say part of de reason military officials dey Volta Region be sake of dem for stop foreigners from Togo who go like enter Ghana den register as voters during new registration exercise.

But govment say de main reason be to secure de Ghana-Togo border to fight illegal entry as part of de Covid-19 fight.

According to Interior Minister, Ambrose Derry "we start dey deploy from beginning of Covid, I be Ministry of Interior wey I dey talk so. Check like dem refuse to recognize dis until now."

"De soldiers support de immigration den police to keep people out for de eastern border" he add.

Background on why Togo border be key to Ghana politics

De people from Volta region and Togo be the same tribe, except say de border dey divide dem between Ghana and Togo.

Traditionally, Volta region be de stronghold of opposition NDC, dis be de reason why opposition members and some Ghanaians dey suspect govment of attempts to intimidate people for de region.

Suspicions from years ago be say during elections some people from Togo dey enter Ghana to vote, so sake of dis wey govment send military to Volta and Oti regions.

Top statesmen condemn military deployment

But former Prez Jerry John Rawlings on Monday morning also condemn de deployment of military operatives for Volta den Oti region.

Press statement wey Mr. Rawlings release talk say "de deployment along de borders when we dey inside peacetime especially create plenty suspicion."

"Ahead of de voter registration exercise and December elections, e be important say we go demonstrate fairness den justice to everyone den groups of people while we also maintain de integrity and sanctity of de process" he add.

Also, Opposition flagbearer John Mahama say talk for statement inside say de deployment be part of big strategy to intimidate dem from abstaining from de [voters] registration exercise which go start Tuesday" he talk for statement inside.

Social media users vex govment over dis move

Dis move generate mixed reactions from Ghanaians for social media, some feel say dis move be bad whilst others feel say people dey play up ethic card for political gains.

