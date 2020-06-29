Big Brother Naija: Season 5 of Nigeria biggest television reality 'Big Brother Naija 2020' go start dis July

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram- AfricaMagic

Big Brother Naija season five go start 19 July, 2020, according to di show organizers.

Big Brother Naija 2020 wey many believe to be Nigeria biggest television reality manke di announcement on Monday.

Inside di official Big Brother Naija tweeter handle dem say na Betway Nigeria go sponsor dis edition wit Guiness Nigeria.

For di last edition wey dem title Pepper dem na Mercy Eke win di show to become di first woman to win di Big Brother Naija reality season.

Tori be say na 20 May di organizers open di online audition wey end for 30 May.

Wia dis foto come from, MERCY EKE Wetin we call dis foto, Mercy Eke na di first woman to win Big Brother Naija show

Dem ask di contestants to record two minutes video of themselves to tok why dem suppose chose dem to dey part of di BBNaija season five (5) housemate.

See wetin di Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe tok on di return of BBNaija.

"Big Brother Naija na one of Africa biggest entertainment exports outside Nollywood. Di Fifth season go be di biggest thing on African television in 2020." Ugbe tok.

Di MultiChoice add say dis show na one of di biggest showcase of Nigeria diversity.