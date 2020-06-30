Lagos lockdown extension news: Second lockdown in Nigeria commercial city go happun? Dis na di lockdown update today

For some days, rumours of possible lockdown for Lagos, Nigeria commercial capital don spread for social media

From broadcast messages on whatsapp, to gossip of how di increase cases of daily positive Covid-19 results inside Nigeria commercial capital, na some of di tins wey fuel di rumour.

But Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi say di state goment no dey consider to go on anoda lockdown even as cases of coronavirus continue to dey increase.

Instead, wetin di goment dey try to do na to increase di number of Covid-19 testing centres, Prof Abayomi add.

For im coronavirus briefing on Monday, e tell BBC Pidgin say now di state get four testing centres and dem dey partner wit six private private organisations to fit increase their testing capacity.

Dis increase in testing capacity na wetin e say make di numbers of Covid-19 cases wey dey comot for Lagos dey go up.

How Lagos pipo dey handle di virus

Even though say di numbers of confam cases for Nigeria dey increase day by day, oga Abayomi point out say some pipo wey don test positive no gree show face for care centres

According to am: "2,683 active cases never turn up for admission for care centres," possibly due to ignorance, fear of stigmatisation or dem prefer home treatment.

📢However, 2,683 active cases in the communities are yet to turn up for admission in care centres either due to ignorance / fear of stigmatisation or preference for home care. — Prof. Akin Abayomi (@ProfAkinAbayomi) June 29, 2020 End of Twitter post, 1

Dis comments by di commissioner show clear picture of how some pipo dey look di virus, as dem dey even ignore di use of face mask ore to social distance.

Coronavirus really dey real for Nigeria?

As at Monday, 29 June 2020 Nigeria don record 25,133 cases of Covid-19 and Lagos wey be di epicentre of di virus get ova 10,000 confam cases.

If you dey doubt weda di virus dey real, di truth be say many pipo dey wey don catch am from all works of life and no be for only big men dem as many pipo dey tok.

Recently, Nigeria musician Peter Okoye bin do video tok how him, e wife and family test positive to Covid-19 afta e "bin tink say di virus ting na joke" and e "take am for granted."