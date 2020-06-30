N-Power requirement, N-Power application form, N-Power registration portal 2020 batch C - See di ansas for most FAQs to application for employment of young pipo in Nigeria

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/npower_ng

Wetin be N-Power requirement, How I fit get N-Power application form and find N-Power registration portal 2020 batch C ?

Dat na some of di top kwesions wey pipo dey ask about N-Power 2020, so dis na di authentic ansas for all di FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions) wey BBC Pidgin

Ova one million pipo don register for N-Power wey be Nigeria goment youths empowerment programme wey dey train young pipo wey no get work or any source of income for di kontri.

Dis na some of di kwesions wey pipo dey ask and ansa wey you suppose know:

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/npower_ng

N-Power form for 2020 don comot?

Answer: Yes e don comot!

Goment open di portal on Friday June 26 at at exactly 11:45PM for pipo wey dey between di age of 18-35 to apply.

NPower make am clear say di application go close exactly six weeks from di date wey dem open am.

How I go join di N-Power?

Answer : Go NPower official website - https://portal.npower.gov.ng.

Select one of di three categories - N-Power Knowledge, N-Power Volunteer corps, or N-Power build.

From dis platform, you go see di relevant programs wey you go chose from depending on your area of interest.

How I go fit apply for N-Power 2020?

Answer: Once you enta inside di portal, put your contact information (Email or Phone Number) for di section wey dem provide.

Di information go carry you go your email address for confirmation.

Once you don confam your email address, you need to fill in your 11- digit BVN and date of birth for dis order (dd/mm/yr)

Enter dis tori to see di full breakdown: How to apply for N-Power 2020 wey go empower young Nigerians

How much be N-Power salary?

Answer: N-Power Salary Scale as of April 2020

N-Power Teach Programme: Salary Structure: 28,000 - 30,000 monthly

N-Power Agro Programme: Salary Structure: 25,000 - 30,000 monthly

N-Power Health Programme: Salary Structure: 30,000 - 40,000 monthly

N-Power Community Education Programme; Salary Structure: 10,000 - 30,000 monthly

N-Power Creative Programme; Salary Structure: 10,000 - 30,000 monthly

N-Power Tech (Software) Programme; Salary Structure: 20,000 - 40,000 monthly

N-Power Tech (Hardware) Programme; Salary Structure: 20,000 - 40,000 monthly

N-Power Build Programme: Salary Structure: 27,000 - 30,000 monthly

How many pipo N-power wan recruit?

Answer: According to authorities di scheme dey employ 400,000 applicants to work for different sectors: Agriculture, health, teaching , building, creative, and technology.

Ova 1 million pipo don apply for dis year scheme.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/npower_ng

How I go log into my N-Power portal?

Enter your email address and create password to begin register.

How many volunteers dey currently under di N-Power Programme for Nigeria?

Answer: For 2016, di Federal Govment emplo 200,000 N-Power Volunteers. For 2017, dem list 300,000 more volunteers.

N-Power volunteers work na to provide teaching, instructional, and advisory solutions in 4 key areas.

Na dey volunteering programme of 2-year duration and dem go give dem computers to work wit.

N-Power registration portal 2020 batch C dey plan to accommodate at least 400, 000 application for employment.

Wia dis foto come from, @npower_ng Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, N-Power, na job creation and empowerment programme of National Social Investment Programme of Nigeria goment to help young pipo get work.

Wetin be N-Power Agro?

Answer: Npower Agro na di programme wey go allow young pipo wey wan learn skills about agriculture to get all di knowledge wey dem need to fit use and stand on dia own afta dem don complete di programme.

Wetin N-Power build dey about?

N-Power Build na di training and certification (Skills to Job) programme wey go engage and train 75,000 young unemployed Nigerians.

Di focus industries na:

Building Services

Construction

Built Environment Services

Utilities

Automotive

Aluminium and Gas

Wetin di N-Power mean?

N-Power, na job creation and empowerment programme of National Social Investment Programme of Nigeria goment to help young pipo wey no get work or any cource of income.