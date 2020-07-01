Homosexuality decriminalization - African nations wey get legalization testament alias accept homosexual practices as nature of sexual orientation but not immorality

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Homosexuality decriminalization don turn global movement for di legalization alias give go ahead or freedom to pipo wey by nature dey attracted to di own sex AKA same sex relationship.

But inside Africa no be all kontris dey accept homosexual meaning, as dis type of sexual orientation fit attract 'more than 10 years in prison penalty'. in some parts of di continent.

However di West African nation of Gabon fit join di list of up to 22 African kontris wey don vote to decriminalise homosexuality inside di continent wey get 53 kontris, wetin remain na for di president to sign di bill into law.

Gabon senate just recently vote strongly in favour of decriminalising homosexuality, one week afta di lower house for di national assembly vote for a similar change.

Homosexual practices na sexual practices wey include: Gay, Lesbian sexual practices. But plenti prominent politicians, and even Christian wey dey argument ontop wetin bible tok about homosexuals and Muslim leaders for Gabon, don vex for di decision, dem describe am as change to appease di foreign donors.

Gabon no be di first African kontri to dey consider say homosexuality no be crime.

Some oda kontris wey don decriminalise homosexuality for Africa na:

South Africa

South Africa na di first nation for di continent to decriminalize homosexuality for 1998, wen di Johannesburg High Court rule say di kontri sodomy law no follow di new adopted post-apartheid Constitution.

In fact na di first kontri for di world to protect against discrimination based on sexual orientation and di fifth to legalize same-sex marriage.

Since 2010, many Southern Africa kontris don decriminalise same-sex relations,

Mozambique

For 2015, Mozambique revised di penal code wey say homosexuality na offence.

For di revised code, dem drop one colonial-era clause wey dey outlaw "vices against nature".

Di new law mean say authorities no go punish anybody wey dey engage in homosexual relationship.

Botswana

For one landmark decision for campaigners, High Court rule in favour of decriminalising homosexuality for June 2019,

Di court reject laws wey impose up to seven years for prison for same-sex relationships, dem tok say e no follow constitution.

Law wey dey forbid homosexual relationship for Botswana don dey in place since 1965 wen di colonial British goment dey rule di kontri.

Na one student challenge di case for court wen she tok say society don change and pipo don dey accept homosexuality.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Seychelles

In May 2016, fourteen lawmakers vote for Seychelles parliament vote to favour di proposal wey seek to amend di Section 151 of di kontri Penal Code wey tok say sodomy na felony and anybodi wey dem gbab go spend 14 years for prison

Di amendment dey come three months afta President James Michel tok for one national address say im goment go introduce new bill to abolish Section 151 of di kontri constitution.

He tok say di law na colonial remnant and na dem no welcome am for dia society . Im also remind di nation of Seychelles's 2011 agreement wit di UN Humans Rights Council to decriminalize homosexuality.

Though religious leaders bin no like di decision, dem tok say di law no follow di beliefs of plenti catholics for di kontri.

Angola

Angola rule against di "vices against nature" provision for im law for 2019.

Di kontri even take one step further to stop discrimination against pipo on di basis of dia sexual orientation.

E mean say, anybody wey no gree employ or provide services to individual sake of dia sexual orientation fit face up to two years for prison.

Di changes happun on January 23 as Angola parliament adopt im first new penal code since dem gain independence from Portugal in 1975 and remove di provision wey dem inherit from dia Portuguese colonizers.

Burkina Faso

Same-sex sexual acts between men and between women don always dey legal for Burkina Faso.

Though di Constitution of Burkina Faso no authorize same-sex marriage, dem define marriage as union between one man and one woman.

Ivory Coast

Homosexuality don always dey legal for Ivory Coast sake of say some parts of di kontri na former French colony and dem inherit sodomy laws from France like oda British colonies. But, same-sex couples and households no dey eligible for di same legal protections wey dey available to opposite-sex couples for di kontri.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Madagascar

Same-sex sexual activity among persons wey be at least 21 years of age dey legal for Madagascar.

Di Penal Code provides for prison sentence of two to five years and a fine of 2 to 10 million ariary (US$900 to US$4,500) for acts wey dey "indecent or against nature" with an individual of di same sex wey dey under di age of 21.

Madagascar no recognise same-sex marriage or civil unions.

Niger

Homosexuality dey legal for Niger but diage of consent no dey equal for same-sex and opposite-sex sexual activity.

Same marriage no dey legal for di kontri and LGBT pesins dey face stigmatization among di bigger population.

Mali

Private, adult, consensual and non-commercial homosexuality dey legal for Mali.

Article 179 of di penal code dey punish any act of "public indecency" with fines and imprisonment. Most times dem dey use dis code against LGBT pipo wey engage in public display of affection

Di cultural and religious beliefs of most Mali kontri pipo dey view homosexual activity and non-traditional gender roles as immoral.

Equatorial Guinea

Although di kontri no criminalise same-sex relationship but same-sex marriage no follow law and protection no dey for against discrimination based on wetin sexual orientation be or im gender identity.

Guinea Bissau

Guinea Bissau change di penal code for 1993 to decriminalise homosexuality for di kontri.

For December 2008, Guinea-Bissau become one of di 66 kontris to sign di "United Nations Statement on Human Rights, Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity", wey support decriminalization of homosexuality and transgender identity.

Di law for 2011 only recognize heterosexual married couples as entitled to larger government housing.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Democratic Republic of Congo

Same-sex sexual activity dey legal for di kontri. Age of consent dey equal, no mata di sex.

However, di U.S. Department of State 2010 Human Rights Report find say di kontri dey prosecute any "individuals wey dey engage in public displays of homosexuality under public decency provisions in the penal code and articles for di 2006 law on sexual violence.

No legal recognition dey for smae-sex marriage.

Djibouti

Even as LGBT pesins for di kontri dey face public stigmatization, same-sex union no be crime.

Cape Verde

For 2004, Cape Verde become di second African kontri to decriminalise homosexuality afta dem amend dia Penal Code to remove all provisions wey dey relate to consensual homosexual sex.

On 11 July 2017, Prime Minister Ulisses Correia e Silva say to legalise same-sex marriage no be part of di agenda.

Meanwhile, di penalty for discrimination for against sexual orientation na fine wit some moni depending on di case.

São Tomé and Príncipe

Under di Penal Code of São Tomé and Príncipe wey take for November 2012, same-sex sexual activity dey legal.

Di age of consent na 16 years rno mata di sexual orientation or gender.