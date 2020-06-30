Akeredolu: Ondo state Governor don test positive to coronavirus

Wia dis foto come from, Rotimi Akeredolu

Ondo state govnor Rotimi Akeredolu don test postive for coronavirus.

Di govnor wey announce am ontop im twitter page don proceed on self-isolation as per di advice of im doctors.

Di govnor say im bin get malaria some days ago and dem treat am. Im say im colleague advise am to do Covid-19 test and di result come out on 30th June, 2020 and im test positive.

"I dey asymptomatic, I no dey feel sick and I no dey feel one kain, but my doctors don decide say make I take normal treatment and self-isolate."

"Make I assure our pipo say as you dey see me, many pipo dey like dis wey no dey show symptoms, in a few days time I go take anoda test. Make I assure our pipo say di work dey go on fine." Akeredolu tok.

Govnor Akeredolu don join di list of govnors for Nigeria wey don catch di virus.

Oda govnors wey bin don get Covid-19 na Govnor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state, Govnor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state, Govnor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state and Govnor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State.

Mr Akeredolu is currently preparing to seek re-election on the platform of his party, APC.