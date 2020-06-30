Afcon 2021: Why CAF move African Cup of Nations to 2022

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di tournament been suppose happun between January to February next year for Cameroon

Confederation of African football don postpone di 2021 African Cup of Nations to January 2022 sake of coronavirus.

Di tournament been suppose happun between January to February next year.

Dis dia decision follow UEFA decision to move di 2020 European Championship to next year, and CONMEBOL decision to delay di 2020 Copa America to 2021 too.

Even di African Nations Championship (CHAN), wey dem suppose play for April, go now happun for January 2021.

Na Cameroon go host di two competition.