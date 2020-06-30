Hushpuppi arrest: Big numbers behind Raymond Abbas detention and why e shake Nigeria

Wia dis foto come from, @hushpuppi Wetin we call dis foto, Hushpuppi Nigerian internet celebrity wey Dubai police catch dey face accuse of fraud

Pipo still dey react to Hushpuppi arrest, di Nigerian internet celebrity wey Dubai police catch ontop accuse of fraud mago- mago for inside United Arab Emirates.

Hushpuppi wey im real name na Raymond Abbas na Instagram influencer wey get 2.4 million followers for social media.

Im arrest ontop accuse of money-laundering, cyber fraud, hacking and scam shock many pipo especially because of di big- big numbers wey authorities claim say dem nab am with.

Wetin be di numbers?

Di Director of Dubai CID say from dia raid, dem gbab document of one planned fraud wey dey worth $435 million.

Dubai police say dem also seize:

More dan $40.9 million cash moni

13 expensive cars wey worth $6.8 million moni wey dem get from mago-mago activities

21 computer device

47 smartphones

15 memory stick

Five hard disk wey contain 119,580 fraud files

Address of 1,926,400 victims.

Ramoni Igbalode no be di first Nigerian to dey for limelight sake of internet mago-mago. Recently, di Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for America don release list list of 79 pipo wey dem dey find ontop accuse say dem commit cybercrime offenses.

Wia dis foto come from, FBI Wetin we call dis foto, Di six Nigerians wey FBI dey find

For inside di FBI list, six na Nigerians dem claim say dem dey involve for "Business Email Compromise (BEC) scheme wey defraud over 70 different businesses for United States resulting for combined losses of over $6,000,000 USD". Dia names na;

Richard Izuchukwu Uzuh

Alex Afolabi Ogunshakin AKA Alex Afolabi, Alex Ogunshakin

Felix Osilama Okpoh AKA : Felix Okpoh, Felix Osilama, "Junior"

Abiola Ayorinde Kayode AKA Abiola Kayode, "ABK", "Ginger"

Nnamdi Orson Benson AKA Nnamdi Benson, "Namo"

Micheal Olorunyomi AKA Ayomide Michael, Michael Olorunyomi, "Ayo", "A.Y."

Meanwhile ontop Hushpuppi mata Di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission( EFCC) wey be Nigeria corruption police say dem dey investigate di crime wey FBI arrest am for-$35million ventilator scam and dem dey plan to drag come Nigeria to ansa kwesions for im 'sins'..

EFCC tok say di Commission get all di details of im moni mago-mago transactions, wey involve many high-profile cyber criminals wey dey face trials inside di kontri.