Voter registration in Ghana: What you need to know about di exercise

Wetin we call dis foto, De registration process start from today, June 30, 2020 to August 6, 2020

Electoral Commission of Ghana as part of efforts towards free and fair elections dey compile New Voters Register ahead of de 2020 General Elections.

De registration process wey start from today, June 30, 2020 to August 6, 2020 from 7.00am to 6.00pm.

If you be Ghanaian wey you want participate in dis year General Elections, dis be eleven facts about de voter registration exercise de Electoral Commission of Ghana put out.

Eligibility Criteria

Electoral Commission say in order to be able to vote in de polls you for fit meet de following criteria.

What dis dey mean be say if you no dey meet any of eligibility criteria dem you no fit register your name for de elections.

See di criteria

1. Citizen of Ghana

2. 18 years and above

3. You for have sound mind

4. You for be resident or you for dey belong to electoral area

5. No law wey dey in force for stop you from registering

Other facts wey you for know about de registration be de documentation to prove your nationality.

6. Passport

7. National Identification Card (NIA Card)

8. In case where you no get passport and NIA Card, you for get two

9. guarantors who register under dis recent registration exercise make dem who go confirm your citizenship as Ghanaian.

Finally these be key facts you for know about de how and where you go fit register

10. Registration exercise go happen based on Cluster System. Each Cluster go have 5 registration centres wey e go happen in 5 Phases. Each phase go last three days.

11. De team go move from one phase to de other until dem finish all de 5 phases. Wey dem go use 3 days do Mop Up Exercise after de main Registration be over.