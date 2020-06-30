Rivers: Police exhume four deadibody from soakaway of man dem call serial killer

Wia dis foto come from, Rivers State Police Command Wetin we call dis foto, Im confess say im don kidnap and kill many pipo including three foreign nationals

Police for Rivers State don remove four deadibody from di soakaway of one alleged serial killer and kidnapper, Anthony Ndubuisi for im compound for Umuebulu, Etche local goment.

Dis na as men of di Anti-kidnapping Unit arrest Anthony Ndubuisi wey from Ngo-Okpala, Imo State and as dem question am, im confess say im don kidnap and kill many pipo including three foreign nationals wey from Togo and one Nigerian, Ajumiene Offor, wey im lure from Aba to im house for business, but im come kidnap and kill am on 9 June, 2020.

As dem dey investigate, Anthony Ndubuisi come carry di police go im house for Umuebulu Etche, wia im show dem di soakway pit wia di deadibody of di victims dey.

Police come break di soakaway, comot three human skulls and di deadibody of di latest victim wey don dey decay and dem don carry dem go mortuary for autopsy.

Wia dis foto come from, Rivers State Police Command Wetin we call dis foto, Dis na di soakaway wey dem carry di deadibodi comot from

Commissioner of Police Rivers State, Joseph G. Mukan as dem exhume di deadibody say dem also discover two pump action guns and some cartridges from di house and investigation still dey go on to catch di oda members of im gang.

Di Police commissioner promise say di police don declare total war against pipo wey dey commit dis kain crime for di State.