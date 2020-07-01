August Alsina: Who be dis singer wey say im date actress Jada Pinkett, Will Smith wife

American rapper August Alsina, start to dey trend on social media afta im tok about im long term relationship with actress Jada Pinkett.

August bin tok on top im relationship for interview wey im do to promote im new album wey e call "The Product 3: stateofEMERGEncy".

E tok about im music and im relationships and na when Jada Pinkett Smith enta di mata, im say, "I bin siddon with Will to tok to am afta im marriage turn to life partnership and im bin give im blessing.

I bin give myself to di relationship for years. And true true, I bin get plenti love for myself for her and I devote myself to her."

E reveal say e neva fall in love like dat before or since and say "e break me down".

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Dis no go be di first time Will and Jad Pinkett Smith dey face di question of weda dem dey open marriage.

August tok about di death of im brother and sister and how all those relationships change im way of life.

Di mata bin trend for March 2019 afta oga drop song Nunya wey many pipo bin dey tok say na about im relationship with Jada.

Many pipo for social media don dey chook mouth for di mata, even to di point wey dem accuse Jada of emotional abuse on top di age difference.

Who be dis August Alsina wey don start di tok on open marriage?

August Alsina na 27 year old R&B singer wey drop im first Album for 2014 wey im call Testimony.

One of im most popular song na Benediction wey im sing with Rick Ross for 2014. For dat year, e also follow Usher for tour.

E don also work with artistes like Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Juicy J, Travis and Trinadad James.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett don get accuse say dem dey do open marriage since 2013 and e be like for one interview, di Girls Trip actress confam am when she say "I no come dis world to be anybody watcher, e be grown man and I trust am to do wetin dey right."

However, she comot to reveal say she dey grown relationship with Will Smith not open one.