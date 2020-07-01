Man wey dem accuse say rape over 40 women for Kano don plead guilty

Wetin we call dis foto, Di accused behind bars

Mohammed Zulfara'u wey Kano Police Command gbab last month after dem accuse am of raping over 40 women within a year for Kwanar Dangora town don admit for court say truly "e rape those women and e dey regret wetin im do".

Di hearing of di case start around 1:30pm for Court 18 Magistrate court for Kano, north west Nigeria.

Di Judge Mohammed Hassan say make dem remand di accused wey women for Kwanar Dangora town nickname 'Mai Siket' (man wey dey wear skirt).

After di court registrar read di charge sheet to Mohammed wey tok say " You Mohammed Zulfarau wey be 32 years old rape one old woman wey be 75 years old and also attempt to rape two other women for Kwanar Dangora town on so and so date, wetin you go tok.?"

Di judge come ask Mohammed whether e understand wetin di court registrar read to am.

"Yes I understand everything and i admit to everything wey I hear una read but I dey plead for forgiveness."

Di husband of di women wey di accused attempt to rape come court and after di session, tell BBC say e no go rest until court do justice to di case because of im wives and plenti women of Kwanar Dangora town.

On im part, 'Mai Siket' wey speak to journalists after di session say e dey beg di women to forgive am, say e no do am again if e regain im freedom.

"I dey beg all those women to forgive me and I no go do am again if I comot."