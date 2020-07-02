Nimi Akinkugbade: Marriage fit change woman state of origin? Wetin Nigeria law tok

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Nimi Akinkugbe

Opunimi Akinkugbe fit don tink say her own don beta afta Nigeria Presido Muhammadu Buhari name am as ambassador nominee for Ondo state.

She originally come from Rivers State but she marry Yinka Akinkugbe wey come from Ondo state.

Na wia pipo start to enta di same trouser with oga presido on top say she no be Ondo woman.

Tori be say di Chairmo of di Ondo Youth Coalition, Ademario Emmanuel and di presido of Yoruba Afenifere Youth Organisation of Nigeria, Eric Oluwole tok say madam Nimi no fit represent dem for National Affairs.

Di mata scata social media as pipo start to dey share dia own mata.

Skip Twitter post, 1 My mum ran for political office in Nasarawa State and found it hard because ‘they’ said she’s originally from Plateau State. NOTE: Nasarawa State was CARVED OUT of Plateau state, and by marriage she is from Nasarawa. She sha didn’t win. — BEZ (@BEZidakula) July 2, 2020 End of Twitter post, 1

Skip Twitter post, 2 Mrs Nimi Akinkugbe, married to an Ondo man and recently nominated as an Ambassador. Some persons are opposed to her normination because ‘she is not an indigene of Ondo State but that of Rivers.’ We discriminate against a Nigerian woman married to a Nigerian man? What a shame! — kkubani (@kkubani1) July 2, 2020 End of Twitter post, 2

Skip Twitter post, 3 “Our wife, our wife” until it really matters. A shame. Nimi Akinkugbe will make an excellent Ambassador for Nigeria, that should be what is being considered not her indigene status. — idiareno ✈️ (@id49ja) July 2, 2020 End of Twitter post, 3

Skip Twitter post, 4 In a nutshell, Nimi Akinkugbe is stateless? She is neither Rivers nor Ondo because she is married to a different tribe?



So for a married woman, State of Origin = STATELESSNESS



The earlier we do away with State of Origin by law the easier we may tackle the cultural aspect of it. https://t.co/dNnEsIT6fY — Florence Ozor (@FlorenceOzor) July 2, 2020 End of Twitter post, 4

Wetin Nigeria law tok

So wetin di law tok on top di mata of where woman fit claim as her state of origin.

Lawyer, Shehu Ali Mohammed, tok say "Legally, marriage no dey change di state of origin for woman".

However, e tok say for electoral purposes, "di woman dey entitiled to two states of origin, di legal sense of it be say wen she marry, two don become one wey mean say she fit claim di state of origin of her husband or her papa. Weda na for election purpose or appointment."

Na to dey watch weda Ondo pressure go work to comot Nimi Akinkugbe nomination, but di law say she get right to dey dia.

Nimi Akinkugbe na finance and wealth management expert wey be di founder and CEO of Bestman games wey dey distribute di City of Lagos version of monopoly.