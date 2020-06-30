Coronavirus: 'I dey support herbal medicine manufacturers, but some of dem just be hype' - Anas Aremeyaw Anas

Wetin we call dis foto, Anas be undercover journalist wey discover quack doctors

Investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas reveal say en reason for going after local herbal manufactures wey dey claim Covid-19 cure be sake of dem dey deceive people.

De undercover journalist uncover de activities of herbal medicine manufacturers wey dey claim say dem get Covid-19 cure.

In de film, he investigate popular herbal medicine, COA FS who he say dey sell contaminated products as Covid-19 cure.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas explain say "if e be food supplement talk me say e be food supplement, e no go fit cure corona. But make you no deceive me, that be de tin I dey talk"

"Some people dey de herbal medicine industry, e be hype" he add.

Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) as part of de investigations test de COA FS product samples wey dem discover evidence of product contamination.

Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) also find e-coli den other harmful substances de medicine inside which make dem withdraw some from de market top early dis year.

De loss of Ahmed affect de team, but dem still dey soldier on plus dema investigative work despite de fact say like en experience go come in handy.

Mr Aremeyaw Anas reveal say things be hard give de Tiger Eye team after de murder of colleague, Ahmed Suale but dem dey soldier on.