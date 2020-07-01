Pandemic like Swine flu, Coronavirus, Ebola virus, Malaria and oda infectious diseases wey animals transfer to humans

New virus for China afta corona wit 'pandemic threat' wey scientists just discover inside pig recently, fit infect humans.

Di researchers dey concerned say e fit change further so dat e fit spread easily from pesin to pesin, and trigger global outbreak.

Di world already don dey concerned make dis new flu no become anoda threat to human lives like oda diseases wey don come from animal and e don become global endemic or pandemic.

See oda animal-human transmitted diseases wey dey shake di world.

Bat- Coronavirus /Sars

COVID-19 na infectious disease wey one newly discovered coronavirus dey cause.

Di possible bat-to-human infection fit don start among pipo wey dey process dead bat and guano to produce traditional Chinese medicines.

Many of di early cases na from pipo wey visit Wuhan Seafood Wholesale Market and scientist reach agreement say di virus get natural origin.

Since di outbreak start for December 2019, di virus don infect ova 10 million pipo for di world and 514,298 don die from COVID-19.

Di disease neva get cure or vaccine.

Research don show say Bats be di natural reservoir of plenti deadly human viruses like di Hendra virus wey happun mostly for Australia, Di Nipah virus for Bangladesh and Malaysia since 1998 and even di severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) wey cause outbreak for Asia around 2003.

Mosquito- Malaria

Malaria na life-threatening parasite disease wey dey transmit to human through di bite of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes.

In 2018, nearly half of di population of di world dey at risk of malaria.

Most malaria cases and deaths happun for sub-Saharan Africa. However, South-East Asia, Eastern Mediterranean, Western Pacific and America also dey at risk.

For 2018, WHO report 228 million cases of malaria and for estimate, 405 000 pipo die from am.

Dem fit prevent or treat malaria.

Bat- Ebola

Ebola virus disease (EVD) na deadly disease wey dey happun occasionally for mostly African continent.

Sake of di nature of similar virus, scientist believe say di virus dey come from bats and sometimes animals like chimpanzees, apes, monkeys .

Dem first discover di virus in 1976 near Ebola River for Democratic Republic of Congo.

Since den, di virus don dey infect pipo from time to time and e don lead to outbreaks for plenty African kontris.

Since di outbreak, according to World Health Organisation, WHO, Ebola don infect ova 31,095 pipo and ova 12, 950 pipo don die from di virus.

Di virus get vaccine wey dem dey call rVSV-ZEBOV.

Rat- Lassa fever

Lassa fever na deadly virus sickness wey Lassa virus dey cause.

Humans dey get infected with Lassa virus wen dem chop food or dey exposed to household items wey Mastomys rats don urinate or poo-poo inside.

Dem first discover di disease in di 1950s and dem no fit identify di virus wey dey cause am until 1969.

Lassa fever dey endemic for Benin, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, Mali, Sierra Leone, Togo and Nigeria, but e fit dey exist for oda West African kontris.

Di antiviral drug ribavirin bin dey effective for Lassa fever treatment.

An estimate of 100,000 to 300,000 infections of Lassa fever dey happun every year and almost 5,000 pipo dey die from am.

Monkey pox

Na virus transmitted to humans from animals.

For Africa, dem don find di evidence of monkeypox virus infection inside animals like rope squirrels, tree squirrels, Gambian poached rats, dormice, different species of monkeys and odas.