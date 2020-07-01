Genevieve Nnaji: Di actor don join Oscar Academy afta Netflix hit from Nigerian Nollywood
Nigeria actress don join di list of pipo wey go member of di Oscar Academy.
Di Academy of Motion Picture, Arts and Science extend di invitation to join di organisation to 819 artist and executives wey don don distinguish demsef for di film industry.
Di Nigerian actress enter tweet to respond to di academy to say she accept di invitation
I’m honored to be a member of the family. Thank you @TheAcademy !! https://t.co/KBmza9he9E— Genevieve Nnaji MFR (@GenevieveNnaji1) July 1, 2020
Lionheart wey be Africa first original feem wey Netflix produce land for .
Di feem wey be di first movie Nigeria actress Genevieve Nnaji dey direct, and act, don already dey get accolades for social media on top di release.