Genevieve Nnaji: Di actor don join Oscar Academy afta Netflix hit from Nigerian Nollywood

Nigeria actress don join di list of pipo wey go member of di Oscar Academy.

Di Academy of Motion Picture, Arts and Science extend di invitation to join di organisation to 819 artist and executives wey don don distinguish demsef for di film industry.

Di Nigerian actress enter tweet to respond to di academy to say she accept di invitation

Lionheart wey be Africa first original feem wey Netflix produce land for .