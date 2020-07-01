kogi FMC attack: Wetin we sabi about di 'protest' wey happun for di Federal Medical Centre Lokoja

Wia dis foto come from, Fisayo Soyombo

Some I-no-go-gree pipo don go attack di Federal Medical Centre for Lokoja, Kogi, north central, Nigeria.

According to tori, di attack happun wen doctors bin dey plan do one press briefing about coronavirus and di protesters wey destroy di administrative block also carry computers and files wey get information about coronavirus.

But Kogi state goment don come out to tok wetin dem say happun.

Di State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo for inside statement tok say contrary to wetin pipo dey tok, na some relatives of di patients wey dey di hospital protest sake of say di hospital management no attend to dem.

He say many pipo dey di emergency ward wey dem no attend to and one woman even born pikin for gate.

Oga Fanwo explain say tension bin don dey dey build up since yesterday wen di patients and dia relatives hear say di hospital medical staff dey plan hold protest about Covid- 19 for di state.

Wia dis foto come from, FISAYO SOYOMBO/TWITTER Wetin we call dis foto, Window wey protesters break

But one doctor wey dey work for di hospital wey say make we hide im identity tok say na true say dem attack di hospital. He say dem collect staff laptops and dia belongings, break windows and damage plenty property for di hospital.

He say di incident shock many staff and patients and most of dem don go house.

Di doctor tok say di Joint Allocation Committee wey concern all di unions for di hospital bin dey plan to hold peaceful demonstration today on top Covid- 19 mata.