Flight resumption: Abuja and Lagos airports go reopen and begin domestic operation on July 8

Nigeria goment don announce say dem go begin domestic operation on di 8th of July 2020.

Di kontri Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika wey announce am on Wednesday say, Kano, Port Harcourt, Owerri and Maiduguri go follow on di 11th of di same month.

According to di minister, oda airports go reopen on di 15th.

While di date for international flight resumption go come later.