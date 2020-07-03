Extradited Hushpuppi, Woodbery: Afta FBI extradite Raymond Igbalode Abbas and Lekan Ponle put for US prison from Dubai Police 'Fox Hunt 2', dis na di penalty dem go 'most likely' face

Di Extradition of popular Nigeria social media celebrity, Ramoni Igbalode AKA Hushpuppi and Lekan Ponle AKA Woodbery to di United States sake of internet crime accuse don cause plenti tok for social media space.

Dubai police bin arrest di two alleged internet hackers plus 10 oda pipo for one operation wey dem call 'Fox Hunt 2'.

Di operation take down di suspects for committing crimes outside di UAE, including money-laundering, cyber fraud, hacking, criminal impersonating, scamming individuals, banking fraud and identity theft.

From di operation, Dubai police gbab documents of one planned fraud wey worth 435million dollars.

Dem also seize:•More than $40.9 million cash moni•13 expensive cars wey worth $6.8 million moni wey dem get from mago-mago activities•21 computer device•47 smartphones•15 memory stick•Five hard disk wey contain 119,580 fraud files•Address of 1,926,400 victims.

On Thursday di Dubai police say dem don handover Hushpuppi and Woodbery to di Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for America for prosecution

Wetin go happun next?

See wetin International law expert tok?

Dr Paul Ananaba wey be Senior Advocate of Nigeria say extradition of criminals dey happun only based on di law of kontri wia dem arrest dem or sake of di Bi-lateral relationship wey dey between di kontri wia dem arrest di pesin or and di kontri wey wan prosecute am for di offence.

"Depending on di passport wey Ramoni Igbalode dey carry. If na Nigerian passport, e go get diplomatic agreement between Nigeria and US for dem to fit prosecute am and di oda suspected internet jaguda wey be Nigerians". Dr Paul Ananaba, SAN tok.

Why di US extradite HushPuppi and Woodberry from UAE?

Dr Ananaba say since di alleged offence wey dem comit na against di US goment, so at di same time di US goment suppose prosecute dem.

"E dey normal say if im be Nigerian by passport, dem suppose prosecute am for Nigeria but sake of say our legal process dey slow, e fit be di reason why dem decide to go try am for di US." he tok.

If dem find dem guilty for America court , how im punishment go be?

Dr. Paul say e get some international conventions wey di US suppose follow base on di degree of di crime but most times, punishment of dis kain case go dey according to di laws wey dey guide di constitution of di kontri wia dem dey prosecute dem.

"Generally speaking, base on di allegations wey we dey see, plenti kontris no go dey proud to claim say na dia citizens dem be or even come out to defend such crimes."

See wetin Cyber security experts tok?

Tunji Igbalajobi wey be Director of information, Cyber Security Exoerts Association of Nigeria, CSEAN tok say 'Hushpuppi' and 'Woodberry' Cyber-crime accuse case na one of di very big cyber-crime wey dem go ever report for di Nigerian space.

We never really come across sometin like dis in di recent time, we no really fit tok from past experience say dis na di likely punishment for dis offence but wetin we know be say, dis crime dey huge and

E tok say for im experience, cases like dis dey rare and e no dey clear di kain punishment wey im fit serve sake of dis.

E add am say some pipo don serve sentence as low as 6months for internet crime but wit di weight of dis accuse, di Nigerian social media celebrity fit spend a minimum of 10 years behind bars.

From all di evidence wey Dubai police gather, he tok say dem go charge Hushpuppi and oda pipo wey follow am do di alleged crime for:

Privacy invasion

Stealing of personal information

Wire fraud

Advance fee fraud case.

Unauthorised intrusion into goment critical informate

Dem fit also charge dem for murder case if evidence dey say some victims don kill demsef sake of di financial loss to di criminals.

Oga Tunji tok say based on past experience, di America goment fit put all dis charges together and sentence dem for everi charges.

See di prison tern for some of di internet crime for America

See how America Computer Fraud and Abuse Act CFAA dey prosecute pipo wey guilty

Maximum of 20 years for prison for:

Unauthorised access to computer to collect national security informate

Unauthorised access to computer wey dem for interstate or foreign commerce or

Unauthorised access to non-public computer wey di united states dey use.

To knowingly access computer wey dem protect without permission for di sake of fraud

Trafficking passwords

Cyber extortion- to demand moni or property

Hacking for America dey violate di CFAA, 18 U>S.C. 1030

If you steal national security informate - 10 years for prison

If pesin access goment computer to defraud dem- up to five years for prison.

Phishing for di America law under 18, U.S.C 2702 - up to 20 years for prison.