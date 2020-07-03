Nigeria Health Minister Osagie Ehanire say 'Madagascar Covid Organic tonic' get ingredients of malaria drugs

Nigeria minister of health, Osagie Ehanire, say di first test wey dem do on di Madagascar Covid Organic tonic show say di medicine get ingredients of malaria drugs.

Oga Ehanire, say di national institute for pharmaceutical research and development go continue to test di herbal medicine before dem go begin give pipo.

National institute for pharmaceutical research and development still dey test di herbal medicine.

Dis dey come six weeks afta Nigeria receive Madagascan native formular herbal drink against COVID-19 pandemic.

Since dem launch di Covid Organinc for April to treat Covid-19 patients, plenty doubt just dey follow as as pipo dey question weda e dey really work.

On 16 May, wen President Muhammadu Buhari formally welcome di drink from President of Guinea Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló wey carri am visit di Nigerian leader for im domot - Aso Rock, State House, Presido Buhari insist say im go listen to science before allowing Nigerians to take traditional or any new medicines.

"I go listen to science. We get our institutions, systems & processes inside Nigeria. Any remedy we go send am for verification. I no go use am without dia endorsement."

Wia dis foto come from, Presidency Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria Covid-19 presidential taskforce announce on Thursday May 14, 2020 say President Muhammadu Buhari don give instruction say make dem go carry Nigeria own allocation of di Madagascar Covid-19 syrup from Guinea Bissau. But di President of Guinea Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló make am easy for dem.

Na since wen Nigeria say dem dey expect di Madagascar Covid-Organic herbal medicine na im goment also make am clear say di kontri go submit di drug to standard pharmaceutical tests.

Madagascar send dia Covid-Organic herbal medicine to Guinea Bissau for West-Africa kontris to go pick up di 'miracle herbal drink'

Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina dey promote as cure for coronavirus.

Meanwhile confam cases of coronavirus for Nigeria don pass twenty-seven thousand.

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control report say twenty-seven thounsand, one hundred and ten cases dey confam, dem don discharge ten thousand eight hundred and one and six hundred and sixteen don die of covid-19.

World Health Organistion don draw ear give kontris make dem no just use product wey neva pass through science research.