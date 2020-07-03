COVID-19 force Carlos Ahenkorah to resign as Ghana Deputy Trade and Industry Minister

Wia dis foto come from, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah Wetin we call dis foto, Why Ghana minister resign by force

Ghana Deputy Trade and Industry Minister resign by force on Friday.

Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah resign fordisobeying coronavirus self-isolation measures after testing positive for di virus, President Nana Akufo-Addo tok for statement on Friday.

Oga Ahenkorah no get any choice but to resign afta im go visit one voter registration centre upon say e don test positive for covid 19.

Voter registration exercise bin dey go on for Ghana to compile new electoral roll before December elections.

Many pipo for Ghana don condemn di action of di Minister.

Ahenkorah wey also be Member of parliament, confam say dem bin admit am for isolation centre of Korle-Bu Teaching hospital.

E tell local media say dem advise am to self-Isolate afta test result show say e dey positive for di disease but e come decide to visit one registration centre for im constituency inside Ghana industrial city of Tema, because e wan settle one problem for dia.

E claim say im obey di social distancing rules and im no dey for di midst of pipo.

As oga Carlos dey explain why e behave like dis, e say im no get any symptom of di disease and so e no go fit spread di virus.

Some Ghanaians dey hala say make goment carry di minister go for disobeying di covid-19 safety Protocols and putting di lives of pipo for danger.

President Akufo-Addo bin don advise oga dem for im goment to obey di safety rules to reduce di spread of di virus.