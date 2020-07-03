NUPENG: "We dey give goment two weeks to fix bad bad roads for Nigeria"

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers don give federal goment two weeks to fix di bad roads for di kontri.

NUPENG National Presido, Prince Williams Akporeha confam to BBC Pidgin say no be all di roads for di kontri but di ones wey don turn to 'death trap'.

Akporeha mention Calabar-Itu-Uyo, Port-Harcourt-Aba, Mokwa-Jebba-Kaduna, Port-Harcourt-Owerri and di Warri-Benin-Auchi-Okene-Lokoja as di routes wey dey give dia union members wahala pass.

"Di only way to move petroleum products across di kontri na by roads wit trucks. We fit beat chest tell you say di means of distribution dey inside serious problem and Federal Goment go need step in sharp-sharp wit funding so dat e no go collapse kpata-kpata", Akporeha tok.

Im add say im dey surprise wit di kain I-don't-care attitude of local, state and federal goment to address di mata of di state of bad roads for Nigeria before di current raining season upon all di warning to maintain di roads.

NUPENG redi to do 'serious industrial action' to pass dia message if goment no ansa dem. If dis one happen, e fit cause serious fuel scarcity for di kontri.