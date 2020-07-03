Dr Anu: Fed goment don arrest woman wey pipo accuse of fake bumbum operation

Wia dis foto come from, FCCPC Wetin we call dis foto, Dr Anu appear for Lagos Federal High Court for Lagos

Di Federal goment of Nigeria don di arrest one Dr Anu (Medcontour) and charge to Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos.

On Friday, 4 July, Federal Consumer Protection Council (FCCPC) announce di arrest of Dr Anu wey her real name na Anu Fella, ontop accuse say she no cooperate with investigation into allegation of medical anyhow practice.

Dr Anu and her company don trend for social media many times over di last two years when pipo go comot to accuse am say di cosmetic surgery she do ontop dia breast or bumbum come make dem worwor, or cause dem serious injury.

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Medcontour Wetin we call dis foto, Dr Anu don always comot to deny di accuse say she no sabi surgery work she dey claim to do

She don always comot to deny di accuse.

Breaking: FGN v. Dr. Anu Adepoju & Medcontour: Defendant arrested & brought to court under criminal charges of failure to comply with FCCPC's requirements in an investigation; appear & provide info relevant to ongoing investigation. Prosecution led by Babatunde Irukera, CEO,FCCPC pic.twitter.com/WsQMcvatcF — FCCPC Nigeria (@fccpcnigeria) July 3, 2020

On 15 April, authorities close Medcontour office for Lagos ontop accuse of "illegal activities" and say investigation go begin.

According to informate wey FCCPC release on Friday, dis arrest and criminal charge na because Dr Anu no comply with di commission requirements for di investigation and say she no give dem di informate dem ask her for.

UPDATE: In furtherance of an open investigation, on reasonable suspicion of illegal activities (S.18(1) FCCPA), FCCPC today sealed Med Contour in an abundance of caution & consumer safety pending further inquiry. pic.twitter.com/Ofsb080cfd — FCCPC Nigeria (@fccpcnigeria) April 15, 2020

Oga of FCCPC Babatunde Irukera, wey imsef na lawyer, go be di lead prosecutor for di case.