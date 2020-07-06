Magu: EFCC Chairman Ibrahim Magu news of arrest no be true, DSS deny - See wetin we know so far

Nigeria secret police - Department of State Service (DSS) don deny reports say dem arrest di oga of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Ibrahim Magu.

DSS don taya from pipo wey wan know weda dem get hand for oga Magu mata, according to press release wey di tok-tok pesin of Department of State Services Peter Afunanya send to BBC Pidgin on Monday 6 July,

Dis dey come afta breaking news comot earlier on di same say (DSS) don gbab oga of Nigeria corruption police Magu, dis na wetin we know about mata wey surround EFCC oga.

So wetin happun to Magu?

One source tell BBC say Magu go ansa interrogation ontop accuse wey di Attorney General of di Federation bring against am.

Tori bin break comot sometime mid June say di Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami bin write letter give President Muhammadu Buhari to torchlight Magu for investigation.

Di source add join say, na di investigation panel im go face on Monday and e carri im leg waka go dia.

Also BBC Pidgin sabi say di last list of recent heads of goment Agencies and parastatals wey oga Buhari send to lawmakers for confamation no get Magu name inside even though two list before dat one get Magu name inside and lawmers bin reject di two.

Buhari don dey push for confamation of Magu appointment but e don meet strong rejection from lawmakers

Who be Magu?

On 9 November, 2015 President Muhammadu Buhari appoint Magu, wey be police officer as acting chairman of di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to replace former chairman Ibrahim Lamorde.

As policeman Magu gain experience with fraud investigations e join di Special Fraud Unit (SFU) of di Nigeria Police Criminal Investigations Department (CID) wia e serve as team leader of financial crimes, money laundering and advance fee fraud investigations.