Ghana coronavirus: 'Pause voter registration exercise to prevent more COVID-19 deaths' - Health workers talk Electoral Commission

Wetin we call dis foto, Scores of Ghanaians last week mass up for registration centres across de country

Cross section of medical professionals for Ghana petition Electoral Commission (EC) say make dem pause de ongoing voter registration exercise to prevent spread of Covid-19.

Two hundred and twenty one health workers wey include doctors, nurses and lab scientists join de petition which dey ask Ghana EC to pause dis exercise sake of e dey cause more infections and deaths.

De group in open letter to de EC talk say "pause de mass registration, figure out safer ways of carrying it out and prevent Ghana from suffering potentially thousands of deaths"

"Continue with de exercise in dis form and be remembered by posterity as a leader who supervise exercise wey kill plenty people" de health workers talk EC.

Scores of Ghanaians last week mass up for registration centres across de country, BBC Pidgin observation from some centres reveal say people no dey follow de social distancing, nose mask protocols which dey help prevent Covid-19 infection.

According to de health workers, ongoing events across de country confirm dema worst fears.

Considering de increasing number of infections, challenges in testing for early identification of cases, e be worrying especially de huge number of people wey gather around registration centres who no dey keep safe.