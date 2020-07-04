COVID-19: Govnor Ortom wife Eunice, son and staff of Benue State first lady test positive for coronavirus

Wia dis foto come from, EUNICE ORTOM/FACEBOOK

Wife of di Benue State govnor, Dr Eunice Ortom don test positive for coronavirus.

Mrs Eunice wey confam am for inside statement on Friday night say her son and her oda staff members also test positive for di COVID-19 virus.

Madam Eunice say dem don isolate themselves and go begin medical treatment according to doctors advice.

Di Benue State first lady advice pipo wey meet wit her recently say make dem go do coronavirus test and make dem go on self-isolation.

She add join say she don call evrione wey she remember she come in contact wit in di last two weeks say make dem go for screening and test.

Di Benue first lady tok say coronavirus no be death sentence as she get hope say she go soon recover.

On 3 July, di Nigeria Centre for Disease announce 32 new cases of coronavirus infection for di Nigerian north central state of Benue.