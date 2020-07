Coronavirus: Ghana Prez Akufo-Addo enter 14-day isolation sake of Covid-19 exposure

Wia dis foto come from, NANA AKUFO-ADDO/FACEBOOK Wetin we call dis foto, Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo

Prez of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo enter 14-day self-isolation after he make exposed to someone wey get Covid-19 within en close circles.Govment reveal dis filla for statement wey Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah sign on July 4, 2020."On de advice of doctors, de President of de Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, from today, July 4, 2020, go take fourteen (14) day precautionary self-isolation measure in compliance with COVID-19 protocols," de statement add.

Wia dis foto come from, TWITTER - GHANA GOVERNMENT Wetin we call dis foto, Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo

Dem explain for de statement inside say "de President decide say he go do so after at least one person within en close circle test positive for COVID-19 today."

Govment say de President test negative for Covid-19 as at today, but de Prez our of de abundance of caution wan isolate en body during dis period.