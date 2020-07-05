Hushpuppi arrested: See five Nigerian celebs, footballers and politicians wey hangout wit Ramoni Igbalode before im extradition

For close to one month now, na hashtag Hushpuppi dey trend for Nigeria social media afta one video wey go viral show as Dubai police take arrest di Nigerian Instagram celebrity wey always dey post fotos of im lavish lifestyles for on top im social media accounts.

Dem arrest Ramon Abbas alias Hushpuppy inside one 'Fox hunt 2' operation inside United Arab Emirates on top accuse of crimes wey include money-laundering, cyber fraud, hacking, criminal impersonating, scamming individuals, banking fraud and identity theft.

Some Nigerian celebrities bin show sympathy for am for some of dia comments for social media while others quiet for di mata.

Hushpuppy wey be Instagram big boy dey always roll with celebrities, footballers even politicians. But as dem arrest am, some of dem don comot all di evidence wey link dem together.

Five Nigerian celebrities and Politician wey Hushpuppi bin hangout wit.

Senator Dino Melaye

No be news again say Senator Dino Melaye wey be member of di Peoples Democratic Party and be senator for di eight national assembly bin take foto wit Hushpuppi as di foto bin trend for internet.

Oga Dino for im Instagram handle wia im pose wit Hushpuppi write "my pesin" for di post

For di wake of dis arrest, di All Progressive Congress (APC) wey be di ruling party for Nigeria tell di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) to probe top leaders of di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Di party say make security agencies torchlight Atiku Abubakar, di party presidential candidate for 2019, Bukola Saraki, former Nigerian Senate presido, Yakubu Dogara, former speaker of house of representative, and Dino Melaye don take foto wit Hushpuppi for him base for Dubai,

WIZKID

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun alias Wizkid na Nigerian singer and songwriter wey also hangout wit di Instagram celebrity

Benjamin Mendy

Benjamin Mendy na footballer wit Man City and e dey French Team.

Inyanya

Nigerian Musician wey become popular afta e win di first season of Project Fame West Africa and im best hit song "Kukere". He bin chop dinner wit Hushpuppi

Lasisi Elenu

Nigerian social media comedian and skit maker, Lasisi Elenu, na one of di celebrity wey dey always tok beta tins about Hushpuppi.