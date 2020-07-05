Ebenezer Obey Fabiyi: Nigerian Musician death rumour and wetin really happun to di Chief Commander of juju music

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot/EbenizerObey

Fans of juju music icon, Ebenezer Obey Fabiyi, bin shock on Saturday, 4 July 2020, as tori of im death begin fly updanda.

Na so phone calls begin pour in from all over all di world and many wait wit short breath to hear from di musician family.

Las las many relax wit sigh of relief as Obey appear inside one video made by im son, Folarin wey BBC Pidgin see, to assure im fans say im still dey very much around.

"I give thanks to God Almighty. I dey hale and hearty. Nothing dey wrong with me. God don take di glory."

Wia dis foto come from, Chief Commander Ebenezer Obey/Facebook

Obey wey nickname na 'Chief Commander', don get beautiful career as Yoruba musician in di past 50 years.

Different generations of pipo, especially Yoruba of Nigeria don enjoy im songs wey dey always carri ogbonge life lessons and anecdotes

Some of im songs include: Inter-Reformers A Tunde, Eko Ile, Around the World, Iwa Ika Ko Pe, Joy of Salvation, What God Has Joined Together, Aimasiko, Ase Oluwa, Good News, I Am a Winner, Count Your Blessing and Igba Owuro Lawa.