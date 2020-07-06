Hushpuppi arrest latest news be say Raymond Abass or Ramon Olorunwa Abbas AKA Hushpuppi wey FBI arrest for fraud dey MCC Chicago, Federal Bureau of Prisons wey be Prison in Chicago, Illinois USA

Hushpuppy/SCREENSHOT/BOP.GOV

Di Federal Bureau of Prisons for America latest news on Hushpuppi arrest na say di Nigeria Instagram celebrity wey FBI arrest for fraud dey MCC Chicago, Federal Bureau of Prisons wey be Prison in Chicago, Illinois USA.

Hushpuppi wey real name na Ramon Olorunwa Abbas bin chop arrest for Dubai before dem extradite am go US after dem arrest am for fraud.

Di Federal Bureau of Prisons upload Hushpuppi name for BOP website.

Di prison don put Hushpuppi prison registration number, 54313-424, wey go make pipo fit search am for BOP website.

BOP also put im name, age and race.

BBC/SCREENSHOT/BOP.GOV

US Department of Justice go transfer di 37-year-old Hushpuppi go Los Angeles to go face criminal charges for di coming weeks, according to wetin BBC Pidgin Daniel Semeniworima find out.

Mark Geragos - American criminal defense lawyer fit be Hushpuppi lawyer but BBC Pidgin not fit independently verify dat tori.

BBC/SCREENSHOT/BOP.GOV

Di Extradition of popular Nigeria social media celebrity, Ramoni Igbalode AKA Hushpuppi and Lekan Ponle AKA Woodbery to di United States sake of internet crime accuse don cause plenti tok for social media space.

Dubai police bin arrest di two alleged internet hackers plus 10 oda pipo for one operation wey dem call 'Fox Hunt 2'.

Di operation take down di suspects for committing crimes outside di UAE, including money-laundering, cyber fraud, hacking, criminal impersonating, scamming individuals, banking fraud and identity theft.

From di operation, Dubai police gbab documents of one planned fraud wey worth 435million dollars.

Instagram/Hushpuppi/mrwoodbery

Dem also seize:•More than $40.9 million cash moni•13 expensive cars wey worth $6.8 million moni wey dem get from mago-mago activities•21 computer device•47 smartphones•15 memory stick•Five hard disk wey contain 119,580 fraud files•Address of 1,926,400 victims.