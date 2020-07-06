Premier League: Meet di 77-year-old grandmama wey dem dey call ‘mama Arsenal’ for Lagos

Nasimot Amoke Hassan na 77-year-old grandmama wey love football and dey support Arsenal club. Madam Hassan tell BBC Pidgin say she don dey support Arsenal for 12 years.

For Lagos wey she dey live, she pipo dey call her ‘Mama Arsenal’ sake of her love for football.