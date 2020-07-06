Rivers: Wetin we know about police arrest of five women wey dey buy and sell pikins for Port-Harcourt

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Anti Ify wey wear pink Naim call chichi day pikin Dey available for sale at N950k

Five women wey dey deal on buying and selling of small small pikin dey Police hand as dem dey negotiate to buy anoda pikin for Rumuokwuta area of Obio Akpor for Rivers State.

According to one viral video wey dey trend, one woman Roseline Nwokocha with her sister Chioma come from Umuahia, Abia State to Port Harcourt to come buy pikin for one million one hundred thousand Naira (N1,100,000).

For di video, Roseline Nwokocha say dis no be di first time she dey come buy pikin as just two weeks before, she bin come buy anoda pikin for N1.1million too and her sister, Chioma follow her come because she no well.

She explain say she get call from her accomplice, Chichi say anoda two weeks old pikin dey available for sale so she come down with her sister again to come buy am.

Chichi, di accomplice say she go sell di pikin for one million Naira but di pesin wey she dey buy am from, wey be Anty Ify, dey sell am for N950,000, dat way she go make N50,000 gain.

Nwokocha say she go sell di pikin for N1.1million to di couple wey wan adopt di pikin for Umuahia and make N100,000 gain from di deal.

Nwokocha come with di N1.1million to pay cash after she don see di pikin from anoda woman, Anty Ify wey suppose bring di pikin before dem catch dem.

Anty Ify say she get call from somebody wey wan sell pikin so she come link up with Chichi to get pesin wey go buy am but she say she no know di pesin wen dem ask her for di name of di couple wey wan buy di pikin, she say she no fit remember but di name dey her phone.

Di fifth girl wey dey dark in complexion for di video na di mama of di pikin wey dem come buy two weeks ago, but dem no call her name.