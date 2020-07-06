Millennial: Wizkid, Lupita Nyong'o and oda 80s & 90s African babies wey dey shake di world

Millennial, according to di Brooking Institution, na who dem dey take describe di generation wey become adults for di turn of di third millennium and na di generation wey start to dey use technology and internet dem for dia daily lives from small.

Di years wey dey widely popularized for popular culture say na dem be millennial na 1980-1996.

Na dem don hear "when I was your age" on top ease in technology but for many Africans na im don project dem to blow for world.

Lupita Nyong'o

Dem born Lupita Nyong'o for 1983 and she scata ground for world afta she win Oscar as Best Supporting Actress for di first feature feem wey she do, 12 Years A Slave.

E go make am di first Kenyan wey go win dat kain prestigious award and go on to dey popular for her roles for Black Panther, Us, Oueen of Katwe and di Stars Wars series.

Wizkid

Wizkid, na one of di biggest Nigerian export to di outside world wen e come to music. Na for 1990 dem born di Ojuelegba singer.

E don make history as di first African wey go sell out di Royal Albert Hall, di first African to get seven billborad nominations and di youngest African wey go get Grammy nomination for im work for Drake, One Dance.

Samuel Eto'o

Samuel Eto'o Fils, wey dem born for 1981, na retired Cameroonian international wey be di record holder of di most goals for di Africa Cup of Nations with eighteen goals.

Di 38 year old play for four World Cups for di first time at di age of 17 years and three months wey make an di youngest player for di 1998 World Cup.

Ruona Meyer

Dem born tori pesin, Ruona Meyer for 1982 and na her work for BBC Africa Eye on Sweet Sweet Codeine get Nigeria dia first ever International Emmy Nomination.

She don work for di Financial Times, Reuters, BattaboxTV and di BBC.

Anthony Joshua

Dem born Anthony Joshua for 1989 and na currently di holder of three of di four international championship belts and e dey rep Nigeria wherever e dey wella.