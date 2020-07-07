BBNaija Reunion: Tacha say she neva insult pesin for house plus wetin make am vex for Seyi - See di full gist here

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/Instagram

Tacha try to bury di hachet with former housemates Seyi and Venita for last night episode of Big Brother Naija Reunion show.

For di show, Tacha and Seyi tok on top wetin make dem vex wen dem dey di Big Brother house even as oda housemates like Sir Dee join mouth for di dynamic of dia relationship.

She even follow accuse Seyi say di way im dey follow am tok for di house at one point na as if im want am to lose. She say she bin hear Seyi tok say im no fit wait for finale for her to lose di competiton.

However, Seyi come back with im own counter claim say im feel say di respect wey im sama for Tacha for di house, im no get dat kain respect back from her.

Dis na even as more members of di house chook mouth for inside dia mata. Sir Dee tok say "di both of una dey very egotistic" also tok say if dem no get genuine feelings for demselves, dem for no fight di kain fight wey dem fight for house.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/@ebuka Wetin we call dis foto, Apologies fly but no be every one land

Las-las Seyi tok sorry give Tacha among oda tins say im call am Puta (wey be Spanish swear word), wey mean 'lose woman or as Seyi tok am, 'female dog' but Tacha no gree accept am say im apology no reach im chest.

Dis back and forth enta social media wia Titans and Seyi fans clash.

Skip Twitter post, 1 Seyi is very rude.



All through Tacha's time she never insulted him. She stated her points like matured person despite the fact she was the one that was called a hoe.



Wellllll... Tacha can't be telling seyi how to treat people when she literally treated people like trash and was insulting them up and down too. But in all honesty, seyi fucked up when he called her puta. #BBNaijaReunion pic.twitter.com/NXqWkwmMby — b_okene (@Cocolahott1) July 6, 2020

Skip Twitter post, 2 Wellllll... Tacha can’t be telling seyi how to treat people when she literally treated people like trash and was insulting them up and down too. But in all honesty, seyi fucked up when he called her puta. #BBNaijaReunion pic.twitter.com/NXqWkwmMby — b_okene (@Cocolahott1) July 6, 2020 End of Twitter post, 2

Skip Twitter post, 3 Seyi apologized for calling you a Puta.

Now Tacha you couldn’t even use this opportunity to tender an apology back to Seyi for the things you said too! You even denied the terrible shit you said about Venita and found it really hard to apologize. Tueh!🤮🛢🛢🛢🤮#BBNaijaReunion pic.twitter.com/SmnmtjPjHP — Michelle🛡 (@michelle_imagie) July 6, 2020 End of Twitter post, 3

You go remember say for di house last year, Tacha and Seyi become close on top say dem bin fake evict di two of dem and keep dem for enclosed space.

Venita and Tacha

Anoda gbas gbos wey get leg for inside na di mata of Venita and Tacha.

Yes, Tacha dey for almost all of di gist for dis reunion episode.

According to Venita, her beef with di Titan queen be say, Tacha tok say "Venita suppose comot di house go take care of her pikin."

Tacha bin deny say she tok anytin about Venita pikin dem but tok say she dey sorry if she make Venita feel somehow to which Venita accept.

However, e o stop pipo for social media to bash Venita.

Skip Twitter post, 4 Venita using her kids to lie on Tacha is shameful. She should be ashamed of herself.



Motherhood doesn't shield anyone from bad character.



I'm proud of Tacha for handling herself well. #NLNTSoldOut pic.twitter.com/xl5bGyBBo0 — Stew 🥃🔱 (@BasicStr) July 6, 2020 End of Twitter post, 4