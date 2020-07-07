Ikoku 4: Ifeanyi Onyekwere share im pain afta alleged torture by di Eagle Crack Squad ex-policemen

Magistrate Court for Port Harcourt don remand four Ex-policemen wey bin dey for Eagle Crack Squad to prison custody for di murder of Chima Ikwunado among oda charges. plus torture on di Ikoku 4: Ifeanyi Onyekwere, Ogbonna Victor, Ifeanyi Osuji and Osaze Friday.

Police authorities don also sack di officers from wey allegedly torture late Chima Ikwunado to death for December 2019.

But Ifeanyi Onyekwere one if di Ikoku 4 say since im dey treat imself for di injury im suffer, im no fit use one of im hand wey get serious wound from di torture im suffer from di E-crack squad hand.