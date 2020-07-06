United Nations: Boko Haram attack on UN helicopter - See everytin we know

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari say goment go avenge di attack on di UN helicopter plane wia two pipo die.

For inside statement wey di president release e call di attack for di north-east state of Borno "evil" wey no go without "severe consequences",

One five-year-old pikin dey among di two pipo wey die for attack wey happun on Saturday wey many dey claim say na Boko Haram militants carry out di attack.

Dem bin dey use di helicopter for humanitarian support to civilians for di area wey don dey affected by violence for more dan ten years now.

Tori be say UN don match break ontop humanitarian mata for di region.

How di attack happun?

Boko Haram terrorists attack Damasak area of Borno State, kill two civilians and shoot down one humanitarian helicopter wey belong to di United Nations mission, according to local tori pipo.

Di UN Resident Coordinator for Nigeria, Edward Kallon, confam di terrorists' attack on Saturday, and condemn di shooting of di plane.

Oga Kallon ask di Federal goment to bring di pipo wey get hand for di attack to justice.

Wetin go happun next?

On Monday 6th July, Nigeria defence headquarters announce say dem don destroy one area wey di terrorist dey stay for Borno state north east of di kontri.

For inside tweet wey dem post dem say operation lafiya dole destroy wia di terrorist leaders and fighters dey stay for Bula Bello area for inside Borno state.