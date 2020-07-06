D'banj rape accuse: 'I no fit tell weda D'banj enta your room' - di singer former manager reply Seyitan

Wia dis foto come from, D'banj/instagram Wetin we call dis foto, D'banj don deny all di accuse wey Seyitan sama am wit

D'banj former manager, Franklin Amudo don tok say im no fit bear witness to di claim of Seyitan Babatayo wey claim say di singer bin rape her inside hotel room for December, 2018.

Inside interview wey Amudo bin do wit GoldMyne TV, im tok say im no dey di hotel so im no go fit tok weda D'banj enta Seyitan room or not.

Inside long thread of tweets wey Seyitan bin write details of di rape allegations, she bin mention Franklin name say, "I bin dey invited for all white party for Eko Atlantic (splash off) wey be all night party on di 30th of December 2018, by Franklin Dbanj ex manager dat time..."

Franklin bin admit for di interview say true true im invite Seyitan come di party come even give her key to im hotel room wia im suppose sleep afta di party.

"Wen I comot di party, I call Seyitan ask her wia she dey, she say she dey pesin room wit Oyinda. I come tell her say I dey come di hotel to drop my key for you as you no get place to stay. She bin mention before say e don late and she no go fit go Egbeda around 2am", im explain.

Di next day, Franklin say Seyitan bin call am to tell am wetin D'banj do but im no ever tok to di singer about di accuse.

Im claim say di reason why im decide to dead di mata and no bring am up wit D'banj na say di singer wife bin dey wit am, D'banj still bin dey mourn im late pikin and Seyitan tell am say she no wan pursue di case.

Franklin wey bin resign as D'banj former manager to start im own tin, tok say im bin feel bad and vex no be small wen im see say Seyitan bin mention im name for her accusations.

Since June, 2020, social media don turn upside down afta di accuse come out wit some Nigerians dey side wit di 'Fall in Love' singer while odas dey stand gidigba behind Seyitan.

As Seyitan bin mention Franklin name for her tweets, some bin dey hope say di singer former manager go fit confam say her tori na true.