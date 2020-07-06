Nick Cordero: Canadian actor and Broadway theatre star die aged 41 of coronavirus

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Cordero for December 2019

Nick Cordero, Broadway and TV actor wey spend months for intensive care afta im get complications from coronavirus, don die at age 41.

"My heart don break as I no fit imagine our lives without am," im wife Amanda Kloots put for Instagram.

Dem nominate Cordero for Tony for im role for Bullets Over Broadway and show for Waitress and A Bronx Tale.

While im dey hospital he suffer sepsis infections and mini-strokes and dem cut im right leg.

In May, im wife reveal say im wake up from coma but still dey "extremely weak".

For post wey confam im death, Kloots say: "God don get another angel for heaven now. My darling husband pass away dis morning. Im family dey wit am, dey sing, pray as im comot dis world gently. "

Kloots remember her husband as "bright light" who be " friend of everyone".

She pay tribute to his "extraordinary" doctor and thank everyone for "di outpour of love, support and help we receive".

Wen Cordero dey hospital, Kloots dey regular send am videos of her and dia one-year-old son, Elvis, and dey encourage fans to take part for daily sing-a-long.

Di fundraising page to help pay for medical bills raise more dan $600,000 (£480,000).

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Actress Viola Davis lead di tributes to Cordero on social media

Actress Viola Davis lead di tributes to Cordero for social media.

Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis lead di tributes for Twitter. She write: "My condolences to you Amanda who fight and love so hard... so sorry for im little one. My heart dey wit you."

"My heart don break," actor Josh Gad add. "I feel sick. Wit di entire Broadway community and di entire world, I mourn di loss of di incredible Nick Cordero."

Priscilla Presley tweet: "I dey so shock to see di news today say Nick don die. My heart and soul go out to Nick Cordero beautiful wife and family. Rest In Peace, Nick."

"I fit honestly tell you I neva meet kinder human being," said Scrubs star Zach Braff. "No believe say Covid only claim di elderly and infirm."