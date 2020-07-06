Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang: John Mahama Running Mate for de December Ghana 2020 election na female Professor

Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama settle on educationist, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman as en running mate ahead of de 2020 elections.

Dis go be de first time under de fourth republic wey major political party select woman running mate.

De two top parties for Ghana wey form govment never select woman as running mate since 1992, for de NDC dis be historic."

According to leading NDC MP, Okudzeto Ablakwa "we wan be de first political party to produce female Vice President for Ghana... We make fired up, we make gingered up."

He reveal dis choice for dema National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting today.

NDC members dey hope say de academic background and intellectual strength of Professor Naana Opoku-Agyeman go shore up de fortune and appeal of de NDC in de 2020 elections.

John Mahama post de decision on social media say "de National Executive Committee of wana great party, de National Democratic Congress (NDC) dis afternoon, unanimously, endorse my nomination of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as my Running Mate for de December 2020 election. "

Naana Jane be God-fearing, distinguished scholar, a conscientious public servant den role model" he add.

Prof. Opoku-Agyeman be de de first female who manage public university for Ghana when she serve as Vice Chancellor of University of Cape Coast (UCC) around 2008.

During de Mahama government between 2012 to 2016 she serve as Education Minister under en leadership.

