WAEC: Why 'students fit fail well-well wit dis new WAEC examination date' - NAPSS

Over one million candidates don register for di West Africa Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination wey go begin on August 3 to September 5 2020 and di West Africa Examination Council for Nigeria say nothing go change.

Di Examination body say dem no go lower dia standards sake of coronavirus and because students get short time to prepare for di examination.

Head of di West Africa Examination Council for di Nigeria Office, Patrick Eraghan wey tok dis one when e dey brief tori pipo warn students wey wan write di examination make dem no use di excuse say dem no dey prepared for di exam to take cheat.

"I must warn all schools and candidates to bone any kain examination malpractice. Say you no prepare no be excuse to cheat. Di standards wey we get before na im we still dey follow. No tink say because of di coronavirus anytin go change. E go be double wahala for any candidate wey dem catch sake of examination malpractice as on top di stress im face to write di exam, e no go still collect result."

Oga Patrick say e no easy to reach dat date as dem gatz consult wit di oda five African kontris wey also dey write di exam to arrive at dat date. He explain say dem suppose don write di exam for April but postpone sake of coronavirus.

Wit less than three weeks to write di examination, stakeholders for di kontri education sector dey worry if candidates go fit perform well for di examination as schools don dey lockdown for more than three months sake of di coronvirus pandemic.

Di President of di National Association of Private Schools Olusola Bankole say make pipo no expect any fantastic results from WAEC, as quality time no dey for di children to learn and prepare for di exams.

She say dis na why goment suppose make quality education priority. She say now dem wan rush children wey neva enta classroom for di past three months to begin write exam in di next two weeks, di fear alone go destabilize di students.

Mrs Bankole say she "dey fear make di exam body no record mass failure dis year because two weeks no dey okay to prepare students wey neva enta classroom for a long time to write dat kain major examination."

Di NAPPS President say most private schools for Abuja dey ready for di exams and don put all precautionary measures in place according to di guidelines of di federal goment but parents must provide di personal protective gears for di students.

She explain say na public schools still dey hold dem and goment neva put measures in place for dem to fit reopen.

