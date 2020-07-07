Ikoku 4: Court remand four ex-policemen for for di murder of Chima Ikwunado

Magistrate Court for Port Harcourt don remand four Ex-policemen wey bin dey for Eagle Crack Squad to prison custody for di murder of Chima Ikwunado among oda charges.

Di Police bring seven count charge against di Ex-policemen wey be conspiracy to commit felony, murder of Chima Ikwunado, attempted murder of Ifeanyi Onyekwere, unlawful assault and grievous harm against Ifeanyi Onyekwere and unlawful assault against Ifeanyi Onyekwere, Ogbonna Victor, Ifeanyi Osuji and Osaze Friday.

Chief Magistrate Promise Iroanya wey preside over di arraignment say di court no get jurisdiction to hear count charge one to three wey be conspiracy to commit felony, charge for murder and attempted murder come refer di case file to di Director of Public Prosecution DPP for advise and adjourn di matter to 18 September, 2020.

Di Ex-policemen wey dem arraign for di court na 42 year old Ayogu Fidelis, 36 year old Eke Chibuzor, 32 year old Egbunefu Felix and 32 year old Rose Georgewill and dem plead not guilty to all di charges against dem.

But lawyer to di Ikwunado family, Princess C. Lawrence observe say no be all di officers wey dey involved in di case dem arraign for di court as di commander of di Eagle Crack Squad, Benson Adetuyi and Inspector Sam Amadi no dey court.

Father of Late Chima Ikwunado, Kelvin Ikwunado tell BBC Pidgin say im happy say di maater don cone vourt and im dey expect justice for im son.

But Ifeanyi Onyekwere one if di Ikoku 4 say since im dey treat itself for di injury im suffer and im no fit use one of im hand wey get serious wound from di ttorture im suffer from di E-crack squad hand.

Im come demand for the appearance of di Eagle Crack Squad Commander Benson Adetuyi and di IPO wey charge dem to court on false allegation, Inspector Sam Amadi say dem too must come court.

Chairman Rivers Civil Society Organisations, Enefaa Georgewill also ask for di Prosecution of di Eagle Crack Commmder Bd Inspector Sam, but im also appreciate di Polics Commissioner Joseph Mukan wey don bring di natter to di extent dem don reach court.