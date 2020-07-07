Ghana Senior Minister test positive as total Covid-19 as case count cross 20,000

Wia dis foto come from, Government of Ghana

Ghana Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo be de latest govment functionary to test positive for Covid-19.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah make dis public during dema weekly update after de Senior Minister give am permission to disclose en status in de spirit of transparency.

"Dem inform de Senior Minister say en sample wey dem test return positive. He go start treatment of Covid-19 from today (June 7, 2020) for en house."

Meanwhile, Ghana Covid-19 cases cross rise catch 21,077 out of which some 16,070 people recover.

So far health officials say people wey die of Covid-19 be 129.

Some top government functionaries like Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu, Deputy Trade Minister, Carlos Ahenkorah and others contract de disease.

At least two govment functionaries, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie who head Forestry Commission den Secondi-Takoradi Mayor, Kwabena Kurentsi Sam die of de virus.