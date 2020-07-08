Coronavirus: Covid-19 na airborne disease - Dis na wetin WHO tok

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di World Health Organisation don gree say evidence dey come say coronavirus fit dey spread for small particles for air.

Benededetta Allegranzi wey be di WHO technical lead for infection prevention and control tok say evidence wey dey comot say coronavirus fit spread for air for "crowded, closed, or places wey air no dey pass well-well, we no fit to just cancel am."

But dem still dey look di mata, well-well, however, if dem confam and e fit affect how pipo go dey for inside indoor spaces dem.

Dis statement from WHO dey come afta ova 200 scientists from 32 kontris accuse WHO say dem dey close eye to di possibility say coronavirus fit dey airborne.

WHO say coronavirus dey transmitted by drops wey dey fly pesin mouth and/or noose when pesin wey get am sneeze or cough. Na why di majo prevention for di virus na to wash hand.