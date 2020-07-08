Magu: Who be di three pipo wey fit replace di EFCC boss on suspension

E no longer be news say Ibrahim Magu no be EFCC chairmo again after e chop suspension on Tuesday, some reports for Nigeria even dey tok say Magu don already pack out of im official house wey dey Abuja.

Di panel wey di Presido Muhammadu Buhari bin set up to investigate oga Magu dey accuse am of allegations wey include: corruption, insubordination and disrespect to office of di justice minister, di same things wey di agency wey e dey lead before use send many pipo to prison.

As e be, pipo don dey already discuss possible replacements for Magu and dis na 3 pipo wey some say fit hear dia name as next EFCC oga.

Abba Kyari

Wia dis foto come from, Abba Kyari/Facebook

Dis na pesin wey many pipo nickname Nigeria's Jack Bauer because of how e sabi fight crime.

Skip YouTube post, 1 Content is not available View content on YouTube De external site no concern BBC. End of YouTube post, 1

E be deputy commissioner of police at di moment and na im dey in charge of Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IGP-IRT) wey dey fight kidnapping and oda crime wey disturb Nigeria.

Dem born am for March 17, 1975 and many pipo for Lagos sabi am as di former oga of Special Anti Robbery Squad SARS for Lagos Police Command.

Abba join di Nigeria Police Academy wey dey Kano for northwest Nigeria for year 2000 and after e finish dem first post am to Adamawa state for northeast for im compulsory one year attachment.

Muhammad Wakili

Dis na di former Police commissioner for Kano state wey retire last year and di nickname wey Kano pipo give am na 'Singham' wey be crime fighter for one bollywood movie.

E no dey clear when dem born Wakili but e enter Nigeria Police a year after e finish im National Service, before then e bin study Languages and linguistics for University of Maiduguri wia e finish for 1986.

After different trainings, Police commission Wakili as Assistant Superintendent of Police for 1989 and e work for different police commands across di kontri.

Dis na also pesin wey get experience of working for EFCC as na pesin wey serve during Farida Waziri time as di agency oga.

Presently Wakili na special adviser to Gombe state govnor Inuwa Yahaya on security matters.

Habu Sani

Wia dis foto come from, Kano Police Command

Dis na di present commissioner of Police for Kano state wey many sabi as 'Kalamu Waheed'

Before Kano, Habu also work for Bauchi as Police Commissioner and na pesin wey many dey see as no nonsense pesin.

Na im lead team wey remove former Emir of Kano Sanusi Lamido from di palace and im ability to maintain peace after wetin happun make many pipo hail am for im work.

Dem born Habu for 1964 inside royal family for sokoto northwest Nigeria and e join Nigeria Police for 1992 after e finish im education for Usman Danfodio University wia e study Geography education.

Like Abba Kyari, Habu na pesin wey get a lot of experience for intelligence work and hold different positions for dat unit including Technical Intelligence oga for Police Headquarters and Force intelligence Bureau (FIB).