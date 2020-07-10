WAEC 2020 registration: Nigeria secondary students para ova WAEC exam cancellation plus how e go affect dem

Wetin we call dis foto, Nigerian students dey face anxiety, stress and loss of money because of dis Waec

Nigerian students don start to dey react to di announcement di Federal goment bin make concerning Waec examination.

Nigeria goment say Unity schools no go take part in dis year West Africa Examination Council until e dey safe to resume.

Nonso wey be SS3 student for Federal Goverment College, Enugu tell BBC Pidgin for interview say e pain am well-well on top say e bin dey ready to enta di next phase of im life.

E say "e pain me die, if evritin dey balanced, we don suppose to finish di examination since last week but as e be now e pain me wella because I no fit move forward."

Im mama tok say "dis mata don dey affect everibodi, but as for dem no be di registration money or anytin wey dey pain me, na di fact say dem dey hold my pikin make e no move forward."

But Tamuno-oripirite Ojuka, anoda SS 3 student say dem sef need more time to prepare well-well for di examination. E say, "Na like coin e get too sides, because on di one hand, for four months now, we neva go school, because preparation level e get as be."

E add say di kain student wey im be online training no fit work well with am.

Wetin we call dis foto, Parents sef dey vex say de mwant dia students to move formward

Anoda SS 3 pikin, Bomafaa Batubo, from di Nigerian Navy Secondary school Calabar tok say di mata don make everybodi get anxiety, "because we all just wan write di exam no say we don finish with secondary school na only university remain."

But for her papa, Fubara Batubo e fit be good news from worry about money and oda tins as im say, "as we dey now money no dey, so na welcome development, but wetin I dey fear na as dem don shift am so weda dem dey put di tins we di students go need like running water, sanitizer and space for pikin dem to sit well".

However, im say im want make im daugter move forward for life.

For Esther di mata pain am well-well, because she forgo her full salary and her job to study for di exam wey dem don cancel so.

She say "e bin remain one week make dem pay me full salary but I leave am say make I go study for di exam afta dem announce date cos I no wan repeat am next year."

So as di mata be wetin go dey keep dis pipo as dem dey so.

Nonso don tok say e dey go work so dat e go fit make some money.

Na on Wednesday, di Federal goment announce say Unity schools dem no go take part for Waec assessment on top fear of coronavirus even as dem bg make state goments follow dem for back.