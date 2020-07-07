Sexual harassment bill: See di breakdown of wetin dey di proposal wey Nigerian Senate pass

Di Nigerian Senate for plenary session on Tuesday July 7 pass Di Sexual Harassment Bill, 2020 (SB. 77) afta di third reading.

Wetin remain na for di president to assent to di bill and sign am into law.

Di Sexual harassment bill na to prevent, stop and address sexual harassment of students for tertiary educational institutions and for mata wey dey connected wit am.

Wetin dey inside di bill?

Any teacher/lecturer wey get sexual intercourse with student or demand for sex from a student or pesin wey wan become student of di school go face up to 14 years for prison or not less dan five years, without fine.

Any teacher/lecturer wey intimidate or create hostile or offensive environment for di student as im dey ask for sex from di student or e dey make sexual advances towards di student go face up to 14 years for prison or not less dan five years, without fine.

Any teacher/lecturer wey order or force anoda pesin to commit any act of sexual harassment, or e get hand for any sexual harassment act by anoda pesin go face up to 14 years for prison or not less dan 5 years, without fine.

Any teacher/lecturer wey grab, hug, kiss, rub or stroke or touch or pinch di breasts or hair or lips or hips or buttocks or any oda sensual part of di body of a student, na up to five years e go spend for jail or e no go less pass two years.

Any teacher/lecturer wey display, give or send by hand or courier or electronic or any oda means naked or sexual explicit pictures or videos or sex related objects to any student go spend up to five years jail or e no go less pass two years.

Any teacher/lecturer wey whistle or wink at any student or screams or exclaims or joke or make sexual compliment or uncomplimentary tok-tok about any student body or e dey stalk di student, na up to five years e go spend for jail or e no go less pass two years.

Any administrative oga wey no gree set up Independent Sexual Harassment Prohibition Committee to investigate Sexual Harassment Complaint wit di permission of di management body of di school go pay fine of N5,000,000 or gbab five years in prison, or both.

Any administrative oga wey no gree refer Sexual Harassment Complaint to di Independent Sexual Harassment Prohibition Committee for di institution for proper investigation, go chop minimum fine of N5,000,000 or imprisonment for at least two years, or both.

Afta dem investigate any Sexual Harassment Complaint, and dem find say di accuse no dey true, di student fit gbab suspension from di school.

Administrative head of institution must make sure say any student wey make Sexual Harassment Complaint dey protected from victimization from di educator wey im accuse and oda teacher/lecturer or pipo within di school and oda schools.

Any teacher/lecturer or pesin for di institution wia dem report sexual harassment wey victimize di student wey complain of Sexual Harassment go suffer di same punishment like di wey teacher/lecturer dem bin originally complain against.

If President Muhammadu Buhari sign di bill into law, all dis changes go come into place.

For 2019, BBC bin chook eye to torchlight di cases of sexual harassment for two West African kontries and students - both current and past reveal shocking tins wey dem either face or hear say anoda pesin face.